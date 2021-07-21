Porter Airlines is adding new ways to pay as it prepares to restart flights in September and add jet services next year.

The regional airline says passengers who use the company's website will be able to use PayPal and WeChat, and adds that new channels may be added.

Porter is partnering with Ingenico to provide the alternative secure payment methods.

Purchases of $300 or more can also be financed using Uplift. The total trip cost will be seen at the time of booking, along with the monthly payment amount.

There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and customers can travel even before they are finished making their prepayments.

Travel agents may also select payment financing for their clients when booking through Porter.