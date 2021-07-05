Air Canada, WestJet would have been better off grounding more flights: Porter Airlines Chairman Donald Carty

Porter Airlines will be returning to the skies this September nearly 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded the Toronto-based airline.

Porter said it would resume flights on Sept. 8 to a group of Canadian cities that includes Halifax; Moncton, N.B.; Montreal; Ottawa; Quebec City; St. John's; Thunder Bay, Ont. and Toronto. Services to Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington will commence on Sept. 17.

"This is the moment our team members, passengers and the communities we serve have been waiting for," said Michael Deluce, president and chief executive officer of Porter Airlines, in a statement.

"The pandemic has progressed to the point that we can now begin restoring service across our network, focused around our main base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.”

The airline said that it will recall about 500 staff members back to active status when it resumes flights in September, and said it will add more employees in the subsequent months as flights are added to its schedule.

Porter Airlines suspended its operations in March 2020 at the onset of COVID-19 and delayed the restart of its flights multiple times throughout the pandemic.