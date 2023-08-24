Porter matching Aeroplan status as it ramps up competition with Air Canada, WestJet

Porter Airlines says it will match travellers’ Aeroplan status within its own VIPorter program as it ramps up competition with the major airlines dominating Canada’s skies.

Until Sept. 6, Porter is offering reward status to Aeroplan members two ways: matching their Aeroplan Elite status with one of Porter’s VIPorter reward levels, or matching points based on flight segments the customer has taken so far this year.

The airline will allow people to transfer their status with as little as five flight segments this year, while 25,000 Aeroplan points gets people to VIPorter’s second level.

Porter is also reducing the yearly spend amount needed to maintain status until the end of 2024. Now, VIPorter members need to spend $500 each year to maintain the airline’s lowest status level.

The offering comes as Porter has been ramping up its competition with Air Canada and WestJet, expanding its network to western Canada following the arrival of its new fleet of Embraer E195-E2 aircraft earlier this year.

Anyone interested in matching Aeroplan points with Porter must fill out Porter’s application form.