Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Bank of Nova Scotia announced Monday that Brian Porter, its president and chief executive officer, is retiring next year.



In a press release, the bank said Porter’s last day in the roles will be Jan. 31, 2023.

He will be succeeded by Scott Thomson, who is currently the president and chief executive officer of Finning Interntional Inc., and a member of Scotia’s board of directors.

"I have always believed that banking is a calling and serving this enduring, 190-year-old institution as president and CEO has been the honour of my lifetime. … I have every confidence [Thomson] will lead the bank exceedingly well,” Porter said in the release.

Thomson will initially move into Bank of Nova Scotia’s management ranks as president on Dec. 1. Shortly before Scotia’s announcement Monday, Finning announced Thomson’s pending exit, while naming Kevin Parkes, the Vancouver-based heavy equipment-dealer’s chief operating officer, as its next president and CEO.



“Scott is an exceptional leader and a seasoned CEO with a history of delivering results across the Americas and in international markets through a strong focus on operational excellence, talent development, and digital transformation, and a proven track record in effective capital allocation and investments in strategic capabilities,” said Aaron Regent, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chair, in the release.

Porter took the helm as Scotia’s president and chief executive on Nov. 1, 2013, after succeeding Rick Waugh, who led the bank through the global financial crisis.



Under Porter’s leadership, Scotia made an aggressive push in 2018 to expand its wealth management line of business. In that calendar year, the bank first announced it was buying Jarislowsky Fraser for $950 million; it later acquired MD Financial Management for $2.59 billion in cash, the bulk of which was financed in a share issuance.



This is a breaking news story, more to come