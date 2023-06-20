Jun 20, 2023
Porter to begin twice-daily trips between Toronto and Winnipeg
BNN Bloomberg,
Porter’s list of destinations is growing.
The Canadian airline announced Tuesday that it is adding Winnipeg to its network, with two daily roundtrip flights between Winnipeg and Toronto’s Pearson Airport beginning on Sept. 7.
“We’re very excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, said in a news release.
“We’re thrilled to help Porter grow and look forward to working together to expand their network from YWG.”
Previously serving primarily eastern North American destinations, Porter began expanding into western Canada late last year after it completed purchase of 30 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, more than doubling its fleet.
As part of the expansion, Porter already added flights to Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton to its network.