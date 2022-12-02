(Bloomberg) -- Oliver Wiener, a portfolio manager who led Standard Industries’ investment in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd., has left the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Standard Industries, led by co-CEOs David Millstone and David Winter, is controlled by the families of the late corporate raider Samuel Heyman. The firm’s 40 North unit made an investment in FTX as part of a July 2021 funding round that valued the company at $18 billion alongside a roster of backers including Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, Izzy Englander and Dan Loeb’s Third Point, the exchange said at the time.

Standard Industries representatives didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. Wiener, who’s based in New York, declined to comment, and an email to his Standard Industries address bounced back with a message saying he “is no longer with the firm.”

Wiener, a founding member of the brokerage BTIG LLC, left that firm after a more than 18-year tenure last year for a role at Standard Industries. He is a founding member of the Association for Digital Asset Markets, or ADAM, its website shows. As recently as last month, his LinkedIn profile showed that he was an advisory board member at FTX.

Read more: Sequoia Capital Says Sorry for FTX But Defends Vetting Process

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.