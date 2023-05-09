{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    12h ago

    Portion of Coastal GasLink construction paused over erosion, sediment control issues

    The Canadian Press

    TC Energy Q1 revenue tops estimates at $3.93B

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    TC Energy Corp. says it has proactively halted construction on a 20-km stretch of its Coastal GasLink project over concerns about erosion and sediment control.

    The Calgary-based pipeline company says the affected section of pipeline is located near the Little Anzac River north of Prince George, B.C.

    TC Energy says the region has been affected by challenging spring melt conditions caused by an abundance of snow this winter, a quick spike in temperatures, and heavy rainfall.

    The Coastal GasLink pipeline construction project has encountered recurring issues with erosion and sediment control over the past year that have resulted in ongoing compliance and enforcement actions by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (EAO).

    TC Energy says it made the precautionary decision to pause construction prior to the EAO issuing new stop-work orders on May 4 and 5. The company says it has also launched a third-party review of its erosion and sediment control plans for the area.

    The pipeline company says construction is safely progressing along other sections of the 670-km project route, and Coastal GasLink remains on track to be completed by the end of this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.