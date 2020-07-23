(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge ordered the release of some sealed court records from a 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now facing charges that she trafficked girls as young as 14 for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in New York ruled Thursday after a hearing with lawyers for both Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, who sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015 after the British socialite said she was lying about having been lured into sexual abuse by Epstein at the age of 16. The judge said portions of Maxwell’s April 2016 deposition in the case, which was sealed along with other court records after the parties reached a confidential settlement in 2017, could be made public.

