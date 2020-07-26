(Bloomberg) -- Protests, in places violent, roiled U.S. cities overnight, as demonstrations reignited at the presence of federal troops. Riots were declared in Portland, the center of a new wave of protest, and in Seattle amid teargas, fires, hurled stones and bottles. In Austin, Texas, a man was shot to death when he approached a vehicle and a person inside opened fire, the police reported.

Thousands of demonstrators marched in groups around Portland, Oregon, some yelling “Feds go home!” in response to the Trump administration’s decision to send federal agents there in late June. The police said protesters used power tools to try to cut through the fence of the federal courthouse and pulled a section down. At one point, protesters lobbed fireworks and other projectiles toward federal agents there, who fired back with tear gas. A riot was declared, and the police reported an unspecified number of arrests.

“Across the country people are committing violence supposedly in support of Portland,” the city’s police chief Chuck Lovell said on a Twitter video. “If you want to support Portland stop the violence. Work for peace.”

In Seattle, Washington, a riot was declared after thousands of protesters battled with police: throwing rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives. Police used pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowds. Officers ;ate retreated to a precinct amid large demonstrations in the Capitol Hill area, which earlier protests had declared a police-free autonomous zone. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters she hadn’t seen any federal agents on the streets. The Seattle police said they had made “dozens” of arrests and that 21 officers had been injured.

In Austin, Texas, an unidentified man was killed by a person in a car he approached around 10 p.m. during protests downtown. The police said the suspected shooter was arrested.

Other protests flared in New York, Los Angeles, Oakland, Omaha, Nebraska, among other cities. In Aurora, Colorado, protesters set fire to a municipal court building. Aurora police said on Twitter that a vehicle drove through a crowd of protesters, one of whom fired a gun and hit another protester.

