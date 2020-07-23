(Bloomberg) -- The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by federal agents while standing at a fence guarding the city’s federal courthouse during another night of protest against the presence of agents sent by President Donald Trump to clamp down on unrest. The Democrat mayor, Ted Wheeler, didn’t leave his spot at the the front, while the protest raged on and protesters lit a large fire between the fence and the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, the Associated Press reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if federal agents knew Wheeler was in the crowed when they used the tear gas.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would remove statues and busts in the Capitol that honor individuals associated with slavery, the Confederacy and White supremacy. The measure, approved 305-113, would also commission a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, to replace one of Roger Taney, author of a key Supreme Court decision backing slavery. Every Democrat voted in favor while Republicans split on the issue, 72 for and 113 against.

President Donald Trump said he will expand a federal law enforcement operation to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to address rising crime. The move sets up a showdown with state and local leaders, who have warned they will resist attempts to deploy federal agents in the way the administration did in Portland.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she spoke to Trump and federal resources will be investigatory in nature. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he talked to Trump on Tuesday and said the state does not need federal agents to keep crime under control. “We left the conversation that if the president had any additional concerns, we would talk before he took any action,” Cuomo said.

