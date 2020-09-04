(Bloomberg) -- Michael Forest Reinoehl, the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland, Oregon, was killed in Washington state when a federal fugitive task force moved to arrest him. Four officers opened fire Thursday outside of an apartment complex on Reinoehl, 48, who was thought to be armed, according to reports from the Associated Press and New York Times. Reinoehl was suspected of shooting Aaron Danielson, 39, who was part of a caravan of Trump supporters in Portland on Aug. 29 to confront police brutality protesters.

In New York, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday suspended the officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who suffocated during a police incident in March. People protested outside Rochester’s police headquarters after body-camera footage released Wednesday by Prude’s family showed the officers covered the man’s head with a hood and pressed his face into the ground. The incident has been under investigation by New York state Attorney General Letitia James’s office since April.

In New York’s Times Square, a car drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters on Thursday night, according to local media reports. Video shows the vehicle approaching a line of protesters, briefly pausing and then speeding through them as people jumped back to get out of the way. The New York Police Department said it was investigating, and stressed the black sedan was not an NYPD vehicle.

Protests are brewing in Washington, D.C., where an officer shot and killed an 18-year-old Black man on Wednesday. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the police department has released the officer’s body-cam footage to “urgently” provide a preliminary update to the public.

Key Developments:

