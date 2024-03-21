(Bloomberg) -- Portland General Electric Co. plans to join California’s new day-ahead power market when it launches in 2026, in an effort to cut costs and improve integration of grids across the US West.

PGE forecasts that the new market could save the utility $6 million to $18 million per year, the company said in a statement.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s power grid, already operates a real-time, regional energy market that includes Oregon-based PGE. The new day-ahead market will let participating utilities bid both their power-generating resources and their expected needs into the market a day in advance, in a bid to balance electricity supply and demand throughout the region.

According to the statement from PGE, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s PacifiCorp have signaled interest in joining the new market.

