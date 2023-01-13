Portraits of Leo Messi Are Everywhere in Argentina, Even in Crop Fields

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s World Cup triumph sent the soccer-mad nation into such a frenzy that some of its farmers planted seeds to reveal giant portraits of superstar Lionel Messi when the crops started growing.

Using computer technology, a handful of artistic farmers on the Pampas changed the density of seeds sown in different parts of their fields so that tighter-packed areas took on a darker shade. The result: a 50-hectare (124-acre) image of Messi’s face is visible from space.

The portraits are the brainchild of agronomist Carlos Faricelli. Twenty-six growers across Argentina’s storied farm belt have so far requested the digital planting formula that conjures up Messi’s image, Clarin reported — some during the cup run, others after Messi led the nation to success in Qatar.

It serves as a lighthearted hiatus to a brutal drought — by some accounts the driest stretch in more than 60 years — that’s roasting soy and corn crops vital to Argentina’s economy.

Winning the World Cup for the first time in 36 years has briefly diluted the pain associated with living in a country with rampant inflation and soaring interest rates. And for farmers, there’s the added joy of the backbone of the team — players and coaches alike — having their roots in little-known towns on the Pampas.

