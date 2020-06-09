(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s supplementary budget for 2020 includes as much as 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in aid for TAP SGPS SA after the airline had to suspend most of its operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The process to provide aid for TAP hasn’t been concluded yet, Secretary of State for Treasury Alvaro Novo said at a press conference in Lisbon on Tuesday. The government has already sent a request for state aid to the European Commission, he said.

Portugal has said it won’t let TAP collapse and won’t exclude any instruments it can use to intervene. The government already controls 50% of TAP. Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman and Portuguese investor Humberto Pedrosa own 45% of TAP through the Atlantic Gateway venture.

