(Bloomberg) -- Portugal extended restrictions to more regions, including its capital Lisbon, as the government tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic while keeping shops and restaurants open.Starting Nov. 4, restrictions that were already in place in three municipalities of northern Portugal will apply to a total of 121 districts that have reported more virus cases, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference in Lisbon on Saturday night. These locations are home to about 70% of Portugal’s population of 10 million, including the greater Lisbon and Oporto regions.

People in those municipalities are required to stay at home and should avoid moving in public spaces, with exceptions including going to school, work, shopping, exercise, walking pets or attending cultural events.

Shops have to close by 10 p.m. and restaurants by 10:30 p.m.

Employees should work remotely when possible.

Costa has said he wants to try to contain the pandemic while avoiding the tougher confinement measures adopted in March and April. Portugal on Friday reported a record number of new confirmed virus cases for a third day and the number of patients in intensive-care units rose above the previous peak recorded in April.

The number of beds at intensive-care units is being increased and the national health service continues to have capacity to respond, the premier said on Saturday.

