(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese Finance Minister Fernando Medina said he backs Home Affairs Minister Jose Luis Carneiro in the race to become the next leader of the country’s Socialist Party, following the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Antonio Costa last week.

“Jose Luis Carneiro is the candidate who presents himself with a vision that’s closer to continuity with the current government,” Medina told reporters in Lisbon on Friday, citing policies including debt reduction.

So far, there are two candidates to succeed Costa as Socialist leader: Carneiro and former infrastructure minister Pedro Nuno Santos. Carneiro is seen as more moderate than Santos, who is often linked to the left wing of the party.

Costa, who’s been prime minister since 2015, unexpectedly resigned on Nov. 7 amid a probe into possible influence peddling in government. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa then called an early election for March 10, adding that the premier’s resignation will formally take effect in early December to allow lawmakers to approve the outgoing government’s 2024 budget. Costa, who won’t run again, had won reelection in January 2022 with an absolute majority in parliament.

The 2024 budget includes income tax cuts and targets a surplus of 0.2% of gross domestic product, smaller than the surplus projected for 2023. While the country’s economy is forecast to slow this year after bouncing back following the pandemic, the government plans to keep lowering the debt burden.

Portugal had the third-highest debt ratio in the euro area in 2022, and the European Commission projected earlier this week that it will be ranked sixth in 2023 as its debt-to-GDP ratio drops below the levels of France, Spain and Belgium.

