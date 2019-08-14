(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Almost a third of Portugal’s gas stations faced disruptions on Wednesday as a truck drivers’ strike over pay entered its third day. The protest takes place at the height of the country’s tourist season. Authorities issued a civil order earlier this week to guarantee that enough fuel is delivered to airports and gas pumps and set limits on refueling.

