(Bloomberg) -- Portugal imposed a quarantine on some arrivals from the U.K., in the latest sign that European governments are becoming more cautious about easing travel rules amid a rise in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant.

Shares of airline companies fell, after the Portuguese government said that starting Monday, passengers from Britain who haven’t been fully vaccinated must isolate for 14 days.

The change marks a further setback for airline companies, with the new restrictions hitting just as the summer season kicks off in southern Europe. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested the entire European Union should coordinate its rules closely and be more cautious about allowing entry to travelers from external countries. The EU’s Covid-19 travel certificate becomes available July 1.

Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said British tourists coming to Mallorca and Ibiza will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test. Starting Wednesday, U.K. holidaymakers heading to Malta will also have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if they haven’t had their second dose. Germany on Friday placed Portugal on its list of variant-concern areas, requiring tourists returning from the Iberian country to quarantine for 14 days.

Last week, the U.K. added Spain’s Balearic islands and Malta onto its quarantine-free “green” travel list.

Irish discount carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc and its U.K. rival EasyJet Plc declined 2.4% and 2.8%, respectively, as of 9:23 a.m. local time on Monday. British Airways owner IAG SA, Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM, the region’s three large flag carriers, also slipped.

Since May 17, Portugal has been allowing U.K. tourists to enter the country with a negative Covid-19 test. Earlier this month, the U.K. removed Portugal from its green list,, reversing an earlier step to lighten travel restrictions.

The U.K. government has said it plans to ease rules further “later in the summer” to allow people who are double-vaccinated to return from countries in its amber list without needing to self-isolate.

