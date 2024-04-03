(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s Socialist Party said it may give backing in parliament to some measures of the country’s new minority center-right government, while voting against policies it disagrees with.

“The Socialist Party will be in opposition,” Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos told reporters in Lisbon on Wednesday. “It will obviously be a responsible opposition. We’ll vote in favor of what we agree with, and we’ll vote against what we don’t agree with.”

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro on Tuesday called on opposition lawmakers to be open to discussions with his administration as he aims to stay in office for a full four-year term. The Socialists are “totally available” to talk, Santos said.

The government will need to find backing from other parties such as the Socialists to get approval for budgets and other measures it says are needed to strengthen the economy and boost living standards. The new premier may have to compromise on key policies to get enough support, with the 2025 budget due in October likely to be his administration’s big test.

Montenegro’s AD coalition got a narrow election win over the Socialists on March 10, and while he could secure majority support in parliament by forging a deal with far-right party Chega, he’s so far ruled out an agreement to get its backing. The populist party, led by Andre Ventura, grabbed much of the spotlight in the election, when it quadrupled its number of seats in parliament, cementing its position as the third-biggest force.

Socialist leader Santos has reaffirmed it’s “practically impossible” that his party would agree with an AD government’s 2025 budget proposal. Still, the Socialists, who have just two fewer seats than the AD, have already said they may do deals on specific issues, such as an amendment to this year’s budget to improve the wages of teachers and some other public workers.

Montenegro, who aims to lower taxes, has said that he hopes the Socialists and Chega won’t join forces to block the new government. Santos has said the Socialists won’t support the AD, but they also won’t back any motions to reject the new government’s program in parliament and oust Montenegro from office immediately.

Minority governments in Portugal have tended to be short-lived. In 50 years of democracy, only two have survived a full four-year term.

