(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s government plans to further reduce the fuel tax as it tries to contain the rise in energy costs caused by the invasion of Ukraine.

The government will cut the fuel tax to allow drivers to save the same amount that would result from a 10 percentage point reduction in the value-added tax rate, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in parliament on Thursday. “This is a very substantial reduction,” he said.

Portugal has also announced a credit line for companies that are being affected by the economic impact of the invasion of Ukraine.

