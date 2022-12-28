30m ago
Portugal Posts Record Number of Daily New Covid Cases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Portugal on Tuesday reported the biggest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
There were 17,172 new cases in a day, more than the previous record of 16,432 reported at the end of January, the government said in an emailed statement. There were 19 fatalities in a day.
The number of patients in intensive-care units rose by two to 152. That’s a fraction of the level reached at the end of January and early February, when the country faced one of the world’s worst outbreaks and the number of patients in intensive-care units rose to as high as 904.
Nightclubs and bars in Portugal have been shut since Saturday as the government tries to counter the latest surge in infections. The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
