(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa picked former Lisbon mayor Fernando Medina to be finance minister in his new government after the ruling Socialists’ election win in January.

Medina, 49, is an economist and will replace Joao Leao, who has been finance minister since June 2020 and previously served as secretary of state for the budget. The former Lisbon mayor lost local elections in September.

The premier also picked Antonio Costa Silva to be economy minister, and is moving current Defense Minister Joao Cravinho to the post of foreign minister, according to a statement on the Portuguese presidency’s website. The new government will be formally sworn in next week.

Costa, 60, is overseeing an economy that’s trying to bounce back after the pandemic with the help of European Union recovery funds that began to flow last year. The government said in April that the EU pandemic recovery plan will have an economic impact of 22 billion euros ($24 billion) in Portugal through 2025, and estimated that gross domestic product in 2025 will be 3.5% higher than it would be without that plan. The prime minister now also has to face the impact of the war in Ukraine.

For Portugal, which has the third-highest debt ratio in the euro area behind Greece and Italy, tourism represents about 15% of the economy.

Costa is a former Lisbon mayor himself and has been prime minister since 2015. He now has an absolute majority in parliament, meaning the government no longer needs far-left groups to back its budgets in this new term. The Socialists have pledged budget discipline, together with further improvements in household incomes and higher investment in health care.

Given the country’s debt pile, Portuguese governments have to keep borrowing costs in check. Portugal’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.3% on Wednesday, up from 0.3% six months ago but still lower than the rate for Italy or Spain. It peaked at 18% in 2012 at the height of the euro region’s debt crisis.

