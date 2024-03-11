2h ago
Portugal President to Meet Parties March 12-20 Before Naming PM
(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will meet parties represented in parliament from March 12 to March 20 as part of the process of naming a new prime minister following Sunday’s general election.
The winners of four seats representing Portuguese voters living abroad are still to be determined, and the president will only name the new premier once those results are known, according to a statement posted on the presidency’s website.
The center-right AD alliance led by Luis Montenegro narrowly won the March 10 election, and Montenegro has said he expects to be appointed prime minister. The president will meet his AD coalition on March 20.
In the last election in 2022, the government was sworn in about two months after the vote. In 2019, it took about three weeks.
