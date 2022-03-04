(Bloomberg) -- Portugal opened an inquiry into Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s successful bid to become a citizen of the country last year.

The probe was triggered by doubts about the legality of the process and was launched before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Portugal’s Justice Ministry said in an emailed statement.

Abramovich became a Portuguese citizen last year under a law offering naturalization to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula at the end of the 15th century.

He announced earlier this week he that would sell London’s Chelsea Football Club after almost two decades of ownership as his ties to Russia come under scrutiny.

