(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa is facing a political crisis after his chief of staff was detained as part of an investigation into possible crimes of corruption involving lithium and hydrogen projects in the country.

The Portuguese Prosecutor-General’s Office said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that Vitor Escaria, the premier’s chief of staff, was among five people detained on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe related to lithium exploration concessions and a hydrogen production project.

Costa, who’s been prime minister since 2015, currently leads a Socialist government backed by an absolute majority in parliament. While he has all that support from lawmakers, over the past year he’s been rocked by other challenges including surging living costs, teachers’ protests and controversies related to state-owned airline TAP SA, which the government plans to privatize.

Television channels including SIC Noticias showed footage of Costa arriving at the Presidential Palace around 1 p.m. in Lisbon to meet President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. In Portugal, the prime minister and his government set policy. The president is mainly a figurehead, though he has the authority to appoint the premier and dissolve parliament.

Prime Minister Costa will make a statement at 2 p.m. in Lisbon on Tuesday, his office said in an emailed statement.

Searches were carried out in locations including offices used by the premier’s chief of staff as well as the environment ministry and the infrastructure ministry as part of the probe, the prosecutor said in the statement. The prosecutors have also named Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba as an “arguido,” a status that’s similar to person of interest.

References made by suspects about Prime Minister Costa’s intervention to “unblock” certain procedures will be separately analyzed in an inquiry at the Supreme Court of Justice, the prosecutor said.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister confirmed that the chief of staff’s office was searched. She declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. A spokeswoman at the infrastructure ministry was not immediately available to comment.

