Portugal Raised One Level to BBB+ by S&P on Growth, Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s government bond rating was raised by S&P Global Ratings, which cited the country’s “strong growth, labor market, and fiscal outcomes.”

S&P lifted the rating to BBB+, with a stable outlook, from BBB, it said in a statement on Friday. It’s the country’s highest rating from S&P since 2011, when the rating company downgraded it to BBB from A-.

“Portugal’s growth prospects are resilient, despite risks stemming from the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” S&P said. “General government debt will remain on a strong downward trajectory.”

The country’s economy is trying to bounce back after the pandemic, while also facing the impact of the war in Ukraine. For Portugal, which has the third-highest debt ratio in the euro area behind Greece and Italy, tourism represents about 15% of the economy.

The Bank of Portugal in June raised its 2022 economic growth forecast to 6.3%.

S&P said it expects Portugal to post a primary budget surplus, which excludes interest payments, this year. It sees an overall deficit below the government’s target of 1.9% of gross domestic product, heading for a balanced budget in 2025.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.75% on Friday, compared to about 1% six months ago . It peaked at 18% in 2012 at the height of the euro region’s debt crisis.

Fitch has a BBB rating for Portugal, with a positive outlook, while Moody’s rates the country Baa2, with a stable outlook.

