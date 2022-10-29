(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s government bond rating was raised by Fitch Ratings as the country continues to reduce its budget deficit.

Fitch revised the rating to BBB+ from BBB, with a stable outlook, it said in a statement on Friday. Fitch in May had raised the outlook to positive from stable.

“Underpinned by a strong commitment to prudent fiscal policy, and despite significant external shocks, fiscal outturns have persistently outperformed both the ‘BBB’ rating category and European peers,” Fitch said.

The country’s economy is trying to bounce back after the pandemic, while also facing the impact of the war in Ukraine. For Portugal, which has the third-highest debt ratio in the euro area behind Greece and Italy, tourism represents about 15% of the economy.

Fitch forecast that the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product will decline this year to 115% from 125.5%, on track to reach 108.3% in 2024. It expects the fiscal deficit to meet the government’s target of 1.9% of GDP this year, compared with 2.8% last year.

The Bank of Portugal on Oct. 6 raised its 2022 economic growth forecast to 6.7%. The government aims to narrow its budget deficit to 0.9% of gross domestic product in 2023, when growth is expected to slow.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield was at 3.08% on Friday, compared to about 1.94% six months ago. It peaked at 18% in 2012 at the height of the euro region’s debt crisis.

The country’s government bond rating was raised by S&P Global Ratings one level to BBB+ on Sept. 9. Moody’s has a Baa2 rating for Portugal, equivalent to BBB on the S&P scale.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.