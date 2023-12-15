(Bloomberg) -- More than one third of all short-term rental units may be removed from the market in Portugal as a result of the government’s efforts to fix the housing crisis.

The outgoing Socialist administration has blamed short-term rentals for helping fuel a housing shortage in cities such as Lisbon, where residential property prices are now higher than in Milan, Madrid and Berlin, according to the Bloomberg City Tracker. Short-term rental owners in Portugal were recently given two months to provide evidence that their units were being used. Owners who did not, officials warned, would have their licenses canceled.

The deadline to submit this information, which included tax documents, ended on Wednesday. It was extended by almost a week after heavy traffic caused the website to crash on several occasions.

Out of 120,719 registered short-term rentals in the system, 45,747 license holders failed to submit valid proof that their rentals are active, according to a statement by the government late on Thursday. Homeowners who rent their units for fewer than 120 days per year were exempt from this requirement.

“That means more than one third of short-term rentals in Portugal may be canceled,” said Eduardo Miranda, president of the Short-Term Rental Association in Portugal, adding that some of these licenses were already inactive. “The problem is that many of these short-term rental owners may be unfairly removed from the market because of the way the process was carried out.”

Among owners who may have their licenses canceled are foreigners living abroad who are unable to provide evidence of their business activity because accessing the government’s website required a valid Portuguese identity card, said Miranda. Older people who lack the proper documentation to access the government’s platform may also be affected, he said.

“I just hope that the government and the local authorities take all these problems into account before deciding whether or not to cancel some of these licenses,” said Miranda.

Earlier this year, Portugal’s government approved a series of measures intended to ease the ongoing housing crisis. These included initiatives to speed up new building permits, to ban new short-term rentals in cities and to end the so-called golden visa program.

