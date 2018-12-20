(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said he expects that a planned Friday demonstration inspired by France’s Yellow Vests movement will be orderly and follow the law.

“It’s legitimate to expect that demonstrations exist and that they take place calmly and respect the law, as is the tradition’’ in Portugal, Costa said in comments broadcast by television channel SIC Noticias. Transport infrastructure workers and nurses are among those who have been on strike recently.

Costa has reversed state salary cuts faster than the previous administration proposed, while raising indirect taxes. His minority Socialist government is scheduled to face a general election in October.

Tourism has boosted the Portuguese economy, which last year posted its strongest growth since 2000, helping the government lower the jobless rate and manage the budget deficit. The Bank of Portugal now forecasts the economy will slow every year through 2021.

Costa’s Socialists had 41.8 percent support in a poll published by weekly newspaper Expresso on Nov. 16, leading the opposition Social Democrats by 15 percentage points.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joao Lima in Lisbon at jlima1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Vidya Root at vroot@bloomberg.net, Henrique Almeida

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.