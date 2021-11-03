(Bloomberg) -- A majority of members of Portugal’s Council of State gave a favorable opinion on President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s proposal to dissolve parliament, the presidency said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Parliament on Oct. 27 rejected the 2022 budget presented by Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s minority Socialist government. The president had already said that parliament would be dissolved if lawmakers were to reject the budget, likely leading to early elections as soon as January.

President Rebelo de Sousa has said he’ll make a speech on Thursday. The Council of State is an advisory body for the president that must be consulted before dissolving parliament.

