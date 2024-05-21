Portugal’s CTT Is Looking for Acquisitions of Logistics Companies in Spain

(Bloomberg) -- CTT-Correios de Portugal SA is looking for potential acquisition targets in Spain as Portugal’s biggest postal services company tries to take advantage of a boom in online transactions that’s setting records for its express and parcels business on the Iberian peninsula.

“We’re looking for consolidation opportunities,” CTT Chief Executive Officer Joao Bento said in an interview in Lisbon. “It’s not guaranteed that we’ll be successful, but we’re active.”

CTT is specifically targeting logistics and so-called last-mile delivery firms that handle the final leg of deliveries in Spain, Bento said. CTT’s goal is to buy a company that has full control of its operation instead of relying on franchises, the CEO said. “There aren’t many opportunities left.”

Bento declined to provide a timeline or a value for a possible acquisition in Spain. CTT already runs 53 distribution centers in that country, some of which are fully automated, and also has a small operation in Mozambique.

Bento, 63, took the helm at CTT in 2019, just before the pandemic triggered a boom in online shopping and accelerated a drop in mail delivery at the 500-year-old former Portuguese state-owned company. Since then, CTT has diversified its business to offer new services online or through its network in Spain and Portugal.

Fully Automated

The company is also investing in new technology, distribution centers and offering integrated customs clearance services to reduce costs and speed-up delivery times.

“I imagine a not too distant future in which there’s a fully automated store,” said Bento, who has a doctorate in civil engineering. “The idea is for these services to be either completely or partially digital.”

Growth at the express and parcels business in Portugal and Spain helped drive a 9% increase in CTT’s revenue in 2023. The company’s stock has climbed 21% so far this year.

Bento also said CTT may consider reducing its holding in the Banco CTT unit, and even giving up majority control of that lender.

Bank Unit, Dividends

While Banco CTT still has room to grow before a possible stake sale, Bento said the move would allow the company to focus on its core business while continuing to offer a wide range of services online or through its network of stores.

“We’re considering all possibilities, even selling the entire bank,” Bento said, adding that there’s nothing concrete in terms of a potential sale at the moment. “My preference would be for us to remain a minority shareholder in the bank, since it will operate in our network of stores.”

Banco CTT’s book value stood at €270 million at the end of last year, he said. In 2022, CTT agreed to sell 8.7% of Banco CTT to insurer Tranquilidade-Generali Seguros. That transaction should be approved by the Bank of Portugal before the summer, Bento said.

Bento reiterated CTT’s target for a dividend payout ratio of between 35% and 50%. As the company transitions into a full logistics operator, the payout ratio is likely to increase within that range, according to the CEO. He said CTT may also continue to carry out more stock buybacks.

“We can effectively return to the market for more share purchase programs,” Bento said.

