(Bloomberg) -- Nightclubs and bars in Portugal will be shut from Saturday, a week earlier than previously planned, as the government tries to counter the latest surge in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

Remote working will also become mandatory from Dec. 25, Costa said at a press conference in Lisbon on Tuesday following a cabinet meeting. The measures had been announced on Nov. 25 and were initially due to take effect on Jan. 2 and to be in place through Jan. 9.

The omicron variant now accounts for 47% of new coronavirus cases in Portugal and is expected to become dominant by the end of the year, the premier said. Portugal reported 5,800 new coronavirus infections on Dec. 15, the most since February. The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with almost 88% of the population fully vaccinated.

Other measures approved by the government on Tuesday include:

A negative Covid-19 test will be required to access hotels, weddings, cultural events and sports venues.

Capacity at stores will be limited to 1 person per 5 square meters.

For the Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1 periods, a negative test will be required to access restaurants, casinos and New Year parties.

During New Year’s eve, gatherings in public spaces will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.