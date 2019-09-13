(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The outlook on Portugal’s government bond rating was revised to positive from stable by S&P Global Ratings, reflecting the agency’s view that the country is better-equipped to service its external obligations.

The New York-based credit ranking company in March had raised the rating to BBB from BBB-, with a stable outlook.

“Steps taken by the European Central Bank since 2012 to ensure the singleness of monetary policy within the euro area, and to eliminate the risk of an external refinancing shock, have supported Portugal’s export-led recovery,” S&P said.

Tourism has boosted the Portuguese economy, which expanded for a fifth consecutive year in 2018. That’s helped the country’s minority Socialist government, which faces a general election in October, to lower the jobless rate and manage the budget deficit. The Bank of Portugal forecasts growth will slow to 1.7% this year.

While the budget deficit has narrowed and borrowing costs have plunged since the euro crisis, Portugal’s debt burden as a percentage of gross domestic product remains the third-highest in the euro area behind Greece and Italy. The government aims to narrow the budget deficit to 0.2% of GDP this year, and sees the debt ratio falling to 118.6%.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield was at 0.31% on Friday. It peaked at 18% in 2012 at the height of the euro region’s debt crisis.

