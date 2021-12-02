Portugal Says 19 Cases of Omicron Variant Were Detected So Far

(Bloomberg) -- Portugal said that 19 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been identified in the country so far.

The cases are all related to infections at the Belenenses SAD soccer club, Graca Freitas, the director-general of health, told broadcaster RTP. Portugal had already announced on Monday that 13 Covid-19 cases associated to Belenenses SAD soccer players were related to the omicron variant.

See also: Omicron Cases Now Stretch From the U.S. to South Korea

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.