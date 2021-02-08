Portugal Says Astra Shot to Be Preferably for Age 65 and Younger

(Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s Directorate-General for Health said that until new data is available, AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine should be “preferably” used for people age 65 and younger.

In no situation should the vaccination of older people be delayed if only the AstraZeneca vaccine is available, the Directorate-General of Health said on Monday in a statement posted on its website.

Portugal has already been administering Pfizer-BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. vaccines.

