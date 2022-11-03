Portugal Says Markets Will Look More at Economies’ Fundamentals

(Bloomberg) -- Government bond markets will start looking more at the economic “fundamentals” of each country, Portuguese Finance Minister Fernando Medina said.

“I think that sovereign markets are going to change,” Medina said at the Bloomberg Portugal Capital Markets Forum in Lisbon on Thursday. “Markets are going to look more to the fundamentals of the economies, to the differences in policies in countries. We have a very strong case to make.”

The country’s economy is trying to bounce back after the pandemic, while also facing the impact of the war in Ukraine. For Portugal, which has the third-highest debt ratio in the euro area behind Greece and Italy, tourism represents about 15% of the economy.

The government in October forecast debt will fall to 110.8% of gross domestic product in 2023 from 115% in 2022.

Portugal is going to end this year with growth of probably 6.7%, Medina said.

The Bank of Portugal on Oct. 6 raised its economic-growth forecast for 2022 to 6.7% as tourism and private consumption continue recovering from the Covid-19 crisis. It expects a “significant” slowdown in 2023.

