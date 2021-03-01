(Bloomberg) -- Portugal said on Monday it sees a growing consensus among European Union member states for a plan to introduce certificates to allow people with immunity to the coronavirus to travel freely.

Rita Marques, secretary of state for tourism, said a video call with EU colleagues offered the prospect of an “immediate and aligned response” from member states on a “digital green pass” for immune travelers.

“With the vaccine roll-out and a compromise by the EU Commission for a digital green pass, we have all the conditions for this summer to be a little more peaceful than 2020,” Marques said in a telephone interview. The pass will be “very important” for rebuilding confidence among travelers, she said.

For Portugal, there’s a lot at stake. The tourism industry, which accounts for about 15% of the nation’s economy, “remains very difficult,” Marques said.

The Portuguese tourism confederation last month urged the government to increase support to the sector, including the extension of a moratorium on loan payments and the possibility of grants to keep companies afloat.

Marques said the government will announce new measures to boost the industry when it presents a plan to ease confinement measures on March 11.

“We’re closer to the end of the tunnel than we were a few months ago,” Marques said.

