(Bloomberg) --

Portugal plans to tighten restrictions in some municipalities around Lisbon as the government tries to contain new clusters of the coronavirus outbreak in the city’s outskirts.

Stricter rules will come into force at midnight, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday after meeting the mayors of Loures, Odivelas, Sintra and Amadora. “There will also be a greater police presence in these municipalities,” he said.

Gatherings will now be limited to 10 people, down from 20 previously, and the government will approve rules on fines for individuals taking part in group gatherings. No drinking in public places will be allowed and stores in these areas will need to close by 8 p.m., Costa said.

Portugal reported 259 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and now has 12,310 active cases, Secretary of State for Health Antonio Lacerda Sales said at a press conference in Lisbon. Daily new cases have ranged between 192 and 421 in June, and the additional infections have mostly been recorded in the greater Lisbon region where authorities have increased testing after new clusters were identified.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.