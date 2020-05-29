(Bloomberg) -- Portugal will delay the planned reopening of malls in the Lisbon region after recording new clusters of the coronavirus outbreak.

Malls in the area will remain closed until June 4, while they will reopen on June 1 in the rest of the country as planned, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference on Friday. Portugal on Friday reported the biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases in three weeks due to new infections in the region.

The situation in Lisbon is not “out of control” and the new cases are quite focused, Costa said. The government will increase supervision of the new clusters, which are linked to temporary work companies and construction projects, he said. Gatherings in the region will remain limited to 10 people.

European nations have been lifting restrictions gradually, trying to strike balance between reviving businesses while averting a second wave of infections. Portugal, which has been less affected by the outbreak than neighboring Spain or Italy, started easing lockdown measures on May 4 and has allowed restaurants, museums and many stores to reopen.

