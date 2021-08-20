(Bloomberg) -- Portugal will ease limits on the size of groups that can be seated at restaurants as it takes the next step in a plan to gradually lift restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants will be able to host groups of as many as eight people indoors and 15 people in outdoor seating from Monday, Presidency Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said at a press conference in Lisbon on Friday. That’s up from existing limits allowing groups of as many as six people indoors and 10 people outdoors. The government is also lifting capacity restrictions on public transport.

Portugal accelerated its Covid-19 inoculation campaign amid a new surge of cases in June, and more than 70% of the population has now completed vaccination, according to the government.

