(Bloomberg) -- Portugal said the next step of the government’s plan to gradually ease confinement measures across the country won’t apply in Lisbon due to an increase in new coronavirus cases in the city.

Remote working will remain mandatory when possible in Lisbon and in three other municipalities, Presidency Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said at a press conference in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The government announced last week that from June 14 it will lift limits on opening hours for shops and will no longer require people to work remotely as part of its plan to ease restrictions in the country.

The number of daily coronavirus infections in Portugal eased in February and March after the country faced one of the world’s worst outbreaks in January. The government aims to administer at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to 70% of Portugal’s adult population by Aug. 8.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.