(Bloomberg) -- The Portuguese government said it will introduce limits for citizens wanting to travel abroad as it tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government will limit departures by air and land, with some exceptions, during the next 15 days, Home Affairs Minister Eduardo Cabrita said in parliament on Thursday.

“We will contribute to the European decision that limits flights between areas of risk in all the European Union, and will require a test and quarantine,” Cabrita said.

Portugal is currently facing one of the world’s worst outbreaks and on Thursday reported the highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in a day since the start of the pandemic.

