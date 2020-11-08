(Bloomberg) -- Portugal will limit movement at night in 121 municipalities, including its capital Lisbon, where more coronavirus cases are being recorded as it tries to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The new curbs take effect from Monday, banning movement in public spaces between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for work purposes or emergencies, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at a press conference early on Sunday. During the next two weekends, the restrictions will start at 1 p.m.

Costa has said he wants to try to contain the pandemic while avoiding the tougher confinement measures adopted in March and April. Portugal on Saturday reported a record number of daily new confirmed virus cases for a second day and the government last week had already extended restrictions to more regions.

