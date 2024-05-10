(Bloomberg) -- Portugal will lower taxes on new homebuilding and make more rural land available for developing affordable flats in a bid to ease the housing crisis in one of western Europe’s poorest countries.

Faced with a housing shortage and growing popular discontent, the government plans to place state-owned properties on the market, lower the value-added tax rate for construction of homes to 6%, and provide incentives for developers to build homes to rent.

The aim is to cool real estate prices by increasing the supply of homes, Infrastructure and Housing Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said on Friday at a press conference in Porto, northern Portugal. “We want to have homes available at lower costs.”

Portugal became a magnet for foreign property investors after the government in 2012 introduced the so-called golden visa and certain tax incentives. The long boom has transformed the capital Lisbon with hotels and luxury apartments targeting a new wave of foreign residents. It also made housing in the city center unaffordable for many locals.

In Lisbon, a city at the core of the housing crisis, home prices increased 4.7% in April from a year earlier, while rents rose 14.5%, according to real estate website Idealista.

The previous government amended the country’s golden visa program — one of the most popular in Europe — by removing real estate investments as a basis for applications. The Socialist administration also scrapped tax benefits for new foreign residents relocating to the country, suspended new licenses for Airbnb-type rentals and introduced an extraordinary tax on these properties.

Pinto Luz, whose center-right party narrowly beat the Socialists in an election in March, said he would revoke some of those measures, including a plan that would have forced owners of vacant homes to rent their units as well as the extraordinary tax on short-term rentals.

State-Owned Properties

The minister didn’t say whether his government would reintroduce the golden visa in its original form. That program attracted thousands of home buyers by offering residency to non-European Union nationals willing to spend at least €350,000 on a property.

Pinto Luz also said he planned to supply the market with “thousands and thousands” of state-owned properties that could be turned into affordable homes. The National Statistics Institute said in a report in 2021 that there were about 723,000 vacant properties in Portugal, some of which belong to the state.

“Today there’s an entire middle class that can’t afford to buy a home in the country’s main cities,” said Luis Mendes, a researcher at the Centre of Geographic Studies at the University of Lisbon. “It’s crucial that these vacant properties become available to increase the supply of affordable homes.”

