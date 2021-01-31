(Bloomberg) --

Portuguese airline TAP SA said it will suspend more operations than previously planned in February after additional travel restrictions were announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAP will suspend 93% of its operations in February compared with the same month last year, the Lisbon-based carrier said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. It had previously planned to have a 73% reduction.

Portugal, which is facing one of the world’s worst outbreaks, on Thursday announced restrictions for citizens wanting to travel abroad by air and land.

