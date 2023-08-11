(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese firefighters are on high alert after containing a blaze that threatened to cross the border into neighboring Spain, where red alerts have been issued for extreme heat.

A wildfire in Argozelo, northern Portugal, was brought under control early on Friday, before it could spread to Zamora in Spain. More than 1,000 firefighters are still on the ground in Portugal, mostly on standby, after a huge blaze near Odemira burned a hotel and forced the evacuation of several villages earlier this week.

Parts of Andalucia in Spain may exceed 44C on Friday, after the mercury climbed to 46.8C at Valencia airport on Thursday. Red alerts have been issued in Gran Canaria, with little easing in temperatures overnight.

Extreme weather has hit the Northern Hemisphere from the US to China this summer, bringing fires, floods and violent storms as climate change increases the intensity of heat waves. At least 55 people died on the Hawaiian island of Maui after a blaze driven by hurricane-force winds. That comes after the world’s hottest ever month in July.

In Greece, where a huge blaze forced thousands of tourists to flee the island of Rhodes last month, the authorities have tackled 42 wildfires in the past 24 hours. About 50,000 trees were damaged on Rhodes, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

Strong winds on Friday mean that six Greek regions, including greater Athens and also parts of the island of Crete, are on high alert for wildfires.

Scandinavia is dealing with the aftermath of Storm Hans, with torrential rain and strong winds leaving a trail of destruction, including the partial collapse of a hydroelectric dam. Flood warnings remain in place for southern Norway, while the far north of the country faces wildfire risks.

Large parts of Western Europe will get warmer next week, with above-average temperatures forecast from Paris to Frankfurt, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

