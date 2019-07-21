(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he’s concerned about the forest fires that spread in parts of the country on Saturday and is monitoring developments.

Rebelo de Sousa said he’s in “constant contact” with the four mayors of the affected areas, according to a statement posted on the presidency’s website late on Saturday.

More than 800 firefighters were facing blazes in the northern district of Castelo Branco, where some villages were evacuated, broadcaster RTP said on its website.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joao Lima in Lisbon at jlima1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.