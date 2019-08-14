(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Portuguese truck drivers are threatening to boycott government orders to deliver fuel to gas stations and airports on the third day of a strike over pay conditions.

“We’re not going to comply with the minimum services,” said Pedro Pardal Henriques, a spokesman for the National Union of Hazardous Materials Haulers. “We’re tired.“

Portugal is attempting to maintain gas supplies at the height of the tourism season that the country’s economy relies on. Energy Minister Joao Fernandes said late on Tuesday that authorities had identified 14 truck drivers that failed to comply with a civil order to deliver fuel supplies, which is a crime of disobedience.

“These people are saying they don’t want to work in solidarity with their colleagues,” said Pardal Henriques, the union spokesman. “If one of their colleagues goes to jail, the others will also go to jail.”

Earlier this week, the government set up rules that demand truckers maintain 50% of fuel deliveries to gas stations and 100% to airports. At 10:20 a.m. local time, almost a third of Portugal’s 3,003 petrol stations were partially or totally out of fuel, according to the Ja Nao Da Para Abastecer website, which tracks data on the number of pumps in Portugal.

The strike takes place less than two months before the ruling Socialist party faces general elections on Oct. 6.

