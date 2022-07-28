(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s top steelmaker Posco and its Indonesian partner plans to spend $3.5 billion over five years to expand capacity in the Southeast Asian nation, while seeking opportunities to invest in the development of its new capital.

The investment from 2023 to 2027 will ramp up production at a joint venture between Posco and PT Krakatau Steel to 10 million tons a year, the Indonesian state-owned steel producer said on Thursday.

President Joko Widodo received a total of $6.7 billion in investment pledges after a meeting with 10 leaders of South Korean firms during a visit to Seoul, where he vowed to cut red tape and speed up permits in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. Shares of Krakatau Steel soared 9.2% on Thursday, the most in seven months.

Posco is also interested in taking part in the development of the new capital in Kalimantan, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in a separate statement.

“This investment expansion will certainly contribute greatly to the future growth of the steel industry in Indonesia,” Lahadalia said during the Indonesian president’s visit to Seoul. “We will facilitate and provide full support so that this project runs smoothly,”

Among the other firms that have pledged investment was Hyundai Motor Co., whom the ministry said was keen to expand its EV research, as well as participate in developing Indonesia’s $34-billion capital Nusantara.

South Korea is the fifth largest source of Indonesia’s foreign direct investment, totaling over $9 billion since 2017 until the second half of 2022, ministry data showed. A third of this went to the nation’s transport and utilities sector.

