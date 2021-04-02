(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will feel compelled to increase interest rates sooner than officials currently project, even with their new wait-and-see approach to inflation, said former Bank of England policy maker Adam Posen.

“The Fed will have to raise rates in December ‘22, January ‘23,” Posen, who’s president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, said in a media call Thursday. “They will feel they have to.”

A preponderance of Fed policy makers forecast last month that they’ll keep short-term interest rates pinned near zero through 2023 even as the economy recovers from the damage wrought by the pandemic. Investors agree with Posen and see the Fed moving sooner, based on trading in financial markets.

The central bank has set out a three-part litmus test for lifting rates from zero: the achievement of maximum employment and 2% inflation in line with its target, together with expectations that price rises will moderately exceed that objective over time.

Posen forecast that consumer price inflation could reach 3.25% or higher through 2021 and 2022.

“There’s a whole lot of upside risks,” he said.

Among them: pent-up demand for health care after the pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks, according to Posen.

He said the Fed should be able to restrain the inflationary impulses without throwing the U.S. into a recession, although a hard landing of the economy cannot be ruled out.

‘Short Hiking Cycle’

“It will be a short hiking cycle,” of only 100 basis points, Posen said, instead of the much steeper interest rate increases under then-Fed chief Paul Volcker to fight the runaway inflation of the 1970s.

While Jerome Powell’s current term as chair ends in 2022, Posen said he does not expect the bank’s monetary policy to change significantly, whether Powell remains in the top spot or is replaced.

“I think it matters more who is the Fed Chair after January ‘22 in terms of the financial stability side than the monetary policy side,” he said, adding that potential replacements for the central bank’s top job share Powell’s views on monetary policy.

Posen said that President Joe Biden’s recently announced infrastructure package would help prevent a fiscal stimulus cliff at the end of 2022, and tax hikes tied to the increased spending are good for the government’s credibility that inflation will not get out of hand.

